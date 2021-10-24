Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,979,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 278.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 476,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after buying an additional 350,463 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 49.6% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $123.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

