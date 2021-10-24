Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $123.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

