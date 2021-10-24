Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

AOR opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

