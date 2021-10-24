Harrell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

