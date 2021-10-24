HBT Financial (HBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.73 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $484.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HBT Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of HBT Financial worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

