HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SGLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SGLB opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Sigma Labs by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sigma Labs by 466.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

