HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $243.93 and last traded at $245.98. 15,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,439,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

