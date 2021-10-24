Head-To-Head Comparison: MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) & Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MusclePharm and Merus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Merus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Merus has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Merus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merus is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MusclePharm and Merus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $64.44 million 0.35 $3.18 million N/A N/A Merus $29.94 million 36.43 -$85.51 million ($2.60) -10.90

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Merus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Merus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm 2.26% -5.24% 12.16% Merus -231.19% -51.93% -27.29%

Risk & Volatility

MusclePharm has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands. The company was founded by Bradley J. Pyatt and Cory J. Gregory on August 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

