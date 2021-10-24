Head to Head Contrast: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) vs. Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vipshop and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.55 $905.28 million $1.19 10.47 Ozon $1.44 billion 6.63 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -25.11

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vipshop and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 1 5 6 0 2.42 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vipshop presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.94%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.26%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Ozon.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 5.40% 21.13% 11.19% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vipshop beats Ozon on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

