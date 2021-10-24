HedgeTrade Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $285.53 million and $195,710.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003420 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020249 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00026769 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022476 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

