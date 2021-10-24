Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

