Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $227.87 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

