HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72,190.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $72,190.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00201411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

