Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.07.

HES stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

