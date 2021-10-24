Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

