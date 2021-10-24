Hiblocks Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00071304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,999.87 or 1.00042523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.45 or 0.06659323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021883 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

