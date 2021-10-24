Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 3,000

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,446 ($31.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,463.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,461.98. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

