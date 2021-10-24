Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.80. 21,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,779,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 495.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

