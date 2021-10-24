HoDooi Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.89 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $222,891.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00104285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,495.33 or 1.00276118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.29 or 0.06642426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021889 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.