Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 138,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

