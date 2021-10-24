Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 15th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years.

Shares of HFBL stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

