Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post sales of $138.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $556.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

