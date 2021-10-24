Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stake Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Horizon Bancorp worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 722.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $824.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.