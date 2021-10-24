Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Horizon Bancorp worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

HBNC stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $824.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

