Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.19 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

