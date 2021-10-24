Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 9,220 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ENR opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

