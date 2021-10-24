Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

