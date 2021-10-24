Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Trustmark worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.