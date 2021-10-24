Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 65.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 185.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 946,500 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

