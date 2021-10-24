Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $246.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

