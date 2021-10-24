Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dillard’s worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 44.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $229.13.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.30%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.