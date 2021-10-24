Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

HGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 1,649,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,773. The company has a market cap of $381.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

