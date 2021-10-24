Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $26.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $381.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $165,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

