Hyper Finance (HYFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,503.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $63,545.86 and $6,503.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00069468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00071033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00102716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,183.23 or 0.99361156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.10 or 0.06640672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021632 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

