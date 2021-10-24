IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.34

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.34 and last traded at C$12.27, with a volume of 17515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBG shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.64. The company has a market cap of C$388.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

