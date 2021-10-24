IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Sells $222,212.20 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IDT opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

