IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $672,840.50 and approximately $28,444.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00202106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

