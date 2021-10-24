IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Up to $20.55

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $21.10. IMAX shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 1,853 shares traded.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

