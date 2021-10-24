Indorse Token (IND) Trading 125.6% Higher Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 147.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 125.6% against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $204,554.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

