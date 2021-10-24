Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $128,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $143,102.30.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 66,545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 441,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 111,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

