Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Sells $1,275,096.51 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,275,096.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CYTK opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,999,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

