Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Sells $1,275,096.51 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,275,096.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CYTK opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
