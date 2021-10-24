Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,428,400.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46.

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

RNG stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in RingCentral by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

