Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells 13,212 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3,024.6% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 945,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $17,154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 465,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StepStone Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.