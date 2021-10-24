Insights Network Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and $7,675.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00201395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101859 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,835,204 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

