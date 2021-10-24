Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

