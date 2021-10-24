Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,327. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.