Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $34,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFS opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

