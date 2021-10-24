Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $25.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $900.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.