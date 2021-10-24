Invesco (IVZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

