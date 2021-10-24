Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 765.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

